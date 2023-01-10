Samarra: German Muslims Visit Al-Askariyain (AS) Holy Shrines

SHAFAQNA- A delegation of German Muslims visited the Al-Askariyain Holy Shrine to get acquainted with the most prominent religious and cultural monuments and the history of the holy city of Samarra.

The delegation visited the Holy Shrine, and then listened to a religious lecture delivered by Sheikh Muhammad Al-Khalidi on the history of Samarra, the Al-Askariyain Holy Shrine and the great cultural heritage that the Imams (peace be upon them) presented to all humanity.

Sheikh Al-Khalidi said: “The message of Islam is a great message, and it is the message of the Noble Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him and his progeny), whose title is mercy and humanity, and that the Ahlulbayt (Peace Be Upon Them) is a model to follow at all times.”

Source: imhussain

www.shafaqna.com