Iran and Saudi Arabia agree on Hajj 2023

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization announced the signing of this year’s Hajj memorandum between the two countries in Riyadh.

The Hajj 2023 Memorandum of Understanding was signed following the visit of the head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of this country.

The public relations of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization has also announced: “The negotiations between the Iranian and Saudi Hajj authorities were conducted in a cordial atmosphere and the parties discussed and exchanged opinions on issues related to the current Hajj.”

More details of the Hajj agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia have not been announced yet. These details are supposed to be explained after the return of the head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization to Tehran.

Last night, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of all Corona restrictions in this year’s Hajj season and emphasized that the number of pilgrims this year will return to the level before the outbreak of Corona.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq al-Rabiah, said at the “Hajj Expo” conference that started yesterday in Jeddah that the number of pilgrims in the coming season will return to the level before the outbreak of Corona, and no age limit will be set.

The outbreak of Corona caused great problems in the performance of the Hajj ceremony, and in 2020 this ceremony was held with only 10 thousand pilgrims, all of whom were from Saudi Arabia. In 2021, Saudi Arabia increased the number of pilgrims to 60 thousand and the ceremony was held with strict Corona protocols.

Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with 24 Islamic countries on Hajj quotas

Yesterday (Monday), Saudi Arabia announced the signing of an agreement with delegations from 24 Islamic countries regarding quotas and providing services to pilgrims.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced in a tweet: “At the same time as the Hajj Expo 2023, the minister and his deputy in the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah signed 24 international agreements, which include the quota assigned to each delegation, crossings and means of entry to Saudi Arabia and organizational instructions.

According to the statement of this ministry, these agreements are aimed at developing Hajj and Umrah services and in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision, which includes spreading the culture of quality, research and cooperation in the field of action for consulting programs with the partners of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to improve efficiency and the quality of service.”

Source: Middle East