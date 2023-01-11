Amnesty International: preventing raise of Palestinian flag legitimizes racial discrimination

SHAFAQNA- “Rami Haider”, the spokesperson of Amnesty International, declared: “Israel’s decision to prevent the Palestinian flag from being raised in public places is part of collective punishment and based on racist goals.”

London-based Amnesty International said in a statement: “It is with great regret that we anticipated such cowardly acts to erase the identity of the Palestinian people, but we are certain that these attempts will fail, as dozens of similar attempts over the past seven decades have been failed.”

It is said in this statement, “We are sure that this decision is in line with the series of steps that the new Israeli government will take to legitimize racial discrimination. Raising the Palestinian flag is freedom of expression and suppressing it is a violation of human rights.”

Haider also warned: “Hindering the freedom of speech in this way will lead to other restrictions such as the ban on holding protests by Palestinians living in the 1948 areas. We must say that in the occupied territories there is a single law for Jews and a separate law for non-Jews. Apartheid is a crime against humanity.”

Previously, according to a survey conducted by Amnesty International, Israelis have a completely different opinion from others regarding the raising of the Palestinian flag in the occupied territories of 1948.

Amnesty International has announced that such a difference in attitude towards the raising of the Palestinian flag is the result of targeted attacks by Israeli politicians and media against the Palestinians living in the occupied territories and the Palestinian flag, which aims to eliminate the Palestinian identity and any tendency towards it.

This survey shows that half of the Palestinians living in the occupied territories of 1948 consider raising the Palestinian flag as a part of expressing their national identity, and 35% do so as a sign of protest against discrimination by the Israeli regime.

On the other hand, more than half of Israelis said that raising the Palestinian flag in the occupied territories of 1948 means not recognizing the existence of Israel.

Based on this report, 52% of Israelis considered the reason for raising the Palestinian flag in the occupied territories of 1948 to be the non-recognition of Israel, and 14.5% said that this means supporting resistance and anti-Israeli operations.

