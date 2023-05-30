Shia answers: What has been the results of the reign of Imam Ridha (AS) for Islam?

SHAFAQNA- What has been the results of the reign of Imam Ridha (AS) for Islam?

Due to the compulsion of Ma’mun, the caliph of Abbasid of that time, Imam Ridha (AS) reluctantly accepted his governorship in Ramadan 201 AH. Imam Ridha (AS) acceptance of governorship brought many blessings to the Islamic world such as: Explaining the position of guardianship and leadership for all Muslims; Strengthening prophetic dynasty of being people-based; Revealing the inner and the evil face of Abbasids and especially Ma’mun Abbasi; Protecting the lives of the Shias and lovers of Imam; Proving the legitimacy of Islam and Shiism in debates; Spreading Islam and Iranians’ love for Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Imam Ridha (AS) reluctantly accepted governorship

Due to the compulsion from Mamun, Caliph of Abbasid of that time, Imam Ridha (AS) reluctantly accepted his governorship in Ramadan,201 A.H. Mamun firstly tried to establish his position among the Alavis as a devotee of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) family , and then by suborning Imam with worldly matters and involving him in government matters and along with it, holding meetings between Imam and the leaders of other religions, with the possibility of his defeat in these debates, would weaken his position and dignity for the Shias and his lovers – who believed in his simplicity and piety and his knowledge. The success of Abbasid caliph in doing this not only confirmed his position among Muslims and Alawis but also justified the actions of his predecessors in dealing with the Prophet’s (PBUH) family.

Imam Ridha’s (AS) governorship for the Islamic world

According to this introduction, we will refer to the results of Imam Ridha’s (AS) governorship for the Islamic world:

1 – Clarification of the position of guardianship and leadership for all Muslims

At every opportunity, Imam Ridha (AS) explained the divine teachings in the field of guardianship and leadership to all the people of the Islamic society – especially those who had the least familiarity with these teachings. The issue of the hadith Silsilataz Zahab (Golden Chain of Authority) among the people of Neishabur can be considered as one of the most famous actions of Imam in this regard. (1)

2 – Strengthening the prophetic dynasty of being people-based

During the journey of Imam Ridha (AS) from Madina to Khorasan and during his governorship period, most people met him closely and observed his life and behavior and benefited from his greatness and also from his attention, and this caused the people-based aspect of Imam be strengthened several times as much among Muslims. (2), (3)

3 – R eveal ing the inner and the evil face of Abbasids and especially Mamun Abbasi

Imam Ridha (AS) made the real face of Mamun and Abbasids known to the people during his reigning period, and by revealing their intentions and goals, he informed those who were in doubts. In other words, although Mamun aimed at using the blessed existence of Imam Ridha (AS) for his own devil political purposes, but the style of Imam (AS)’s life in Khorasan foiled Mamun’s plans and the inner and the evil face of Mamunwas revealed in the event of Eid prayer, and by canceling the debate meetings, and finally by Imam’s martyrdom. (4)

4 – Protecting the lives of Shia s and lovers of Imam

If Imam refused to accept Mamun’s request, the lives of Alavisand Imam’s followers would be in danger, because this issue could be used as an excuse for cunning–Abbasid caliph and he would call Imam’s defiance a conspiracy against Abbasid Caliphate, and under the pretext of suppressing this conspiracy, they would murder Imam and many Shias thereafter.

5 – Proving the legitimacy of Islam and Shiism in debates

Imam’s statements in debate meetings that Mamun organized with the great scholars of different religions, clarified the identity and basis of Islamic beliefs and the validity of Islamic teachings on other religions, and at the same time, he raised and explained the issue of leadership and also validity of the Twelve Imams Shia beliefs and preached Shia reading (Ahl al-Bayt School) of Islam. (5)

6 – Spreading Islam and Iranians’ love for Ahl al-Bayt (AS)

The arrival of Imam Ridha (AS) to Iran during the delegation of the Islamic governorship can be considered as one of the most important reasons for spreading Shiism and pure Islam and the love and affection of Iranians for Ahl al-Bayt (AS). (6)

In this way, the acceptance of governorship by Imam Ridha (AS) brought many blessings to the Islamic world, including clarifying the position of governorship and leadership for all Muslims; Strengthening prophetic dynasty of being people-based; revealing the inner and the evil face of Abbasids, especially Mamun Abbasi; protecting the lives of Shias and lovers of Imam; proving the legitimacy of Islam and Shiism in debates; spreading Islam and the love and affection of Iranians for Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Post scripts:

1. When Imam Ridha (AS) reached Nishabur during his trip to Khorasan, he decided to go to Ma’mun. Then, the narrators gathered and said: “O son of the Prophet (PBUH), you are leaving our city, don’t you want to explain a hadith for us?”After this request, Hazrat brought his head out of the litter and said: I have heard from my father Musa bin Jafar (AS) that he said I have heard from my father Jafar bin Muhammad (AS) that he said I have heard from my father Muhammad bin Ali (AS) who said, I heard from my father Ali bin al-Hussein (AS)who said I have heard from my father Husayn bin Ali (AS) that he said, I have heard from my father Imam Ali bin Abi Talib (AS) that he said: I have heard from the Messenger of God (PBUH) that he said: I have heard from Gabriel, who said: I heard from the Almighty God that the phrase “La ilha il-la-llah” is my fortress and fence. So whoever enters my fort and fence, will be safe from my torment. So, when Imam’s vehicle moved,he said with a loud voice that: “And, it has some requirements and I myself am one of those.”

Research: Hashem Hosseini, Qom, Jamia Modaresin, 2009, p. 25. Kundozi Hanqi, Suleiman bin Ibrahim,

Sources of Al-Mouddi, Dar al-Iraqiyyah al-Kadhimiya and Mohammadi Publications, Qom, 8th edition, 1385 AH, p. 364.

2. Mohammadi Eshtherdi, A look at the life of Imam Reza (A.S.), Tehran, Motahar Publishing House, 1374, p. 83.

3. many miracles and honors during different centuries to the present time with the blessings of the holy shrine of Imam has been seen but only a limited number of them have been recorded for informing, Mir Khalafzadeh, Ali, Karamat al-Razwieh(A.S.): Miracles of Ali bin Musiya al-Reza (A.S.) after his Martyrdom, Qom, Ali Mir Khalafzadeh Publishing House, 1378.

4. Ameli, Jafar Morteza, Al-Hayat al-Siasiyah for Imam al-Reza(A.S.), 2nd, Qom, Modaresin Society, 1362 Sh, the fourth section.

5. The reports of the Imam’s debates by Sheikh Sadouq in the first volume of the Ayoun Akhbar al-Reza (A.S.) book and Allameh Majlesi, mentioned in the 49th volume of Bihar al-Anwar book.

6. Jafarian, Rasul, History of Shiism in Iran (from the beginning to the 7th century), Qom, Islamic Propaganda Organization,Third Edition, 1371, pp. 159-160.

