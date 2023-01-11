English
Iran FM: Iraq’s envoy summoned on using fake name for Persian Gulf

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said  that the Iraqi ambassador to Iran has been summoned to the Ministry over the use of a fake name for Persian Gulf during a football tournament that was held in the country earlier this month.

“We summoned the Iraqi ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the Iraqi authorities used a fake name for the Persian Gulf,” Amirabdollahian said.

“We conveyed to the Iraqi side the sensitivity the great Iranian nation has about the (need to) use of the accurate and complete designation of the Persian Gulf,” he added.

He noted that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani had corrected the wrong way of labelling Persian Gulf in a recent post he posted on social media.

“Despite having strategic, fraternal, and deep relations with Iraq, we have openly conveyed our protest with regards to the issue,” he said.

Source : IRNA

