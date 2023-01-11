Yemen: Arms supplied by UK & US killed 87 civilians in just over a year

SHAFAQNA-Oxfam found Saudi-led coalition air strikes on civilians in Yemen were carried out in 2021-22 using weapons supplied by US and UK.

In its report, titled Fuelling Violence, Oxfam said the UK has been helping to fuel a renewed “pattern of violence against civilians” in the war-torn country through its arms sales to the coalition.

Between January 2021 and the end of February 2022, Oxfam counted more than 1,700 attacks on civilians in Yemen, a quarter of which were by the coalition solely using weapons supplied by the US and UK.

During this period, Oxfam found that in addition to 87 civilian deaths, the coalition was responsible for 136 injuries, as well as 19 attacks on hospitals, clinics and ambulances and 293 attacks that forced people to flee their homes.

Source : middleeasteye

