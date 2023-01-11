English
International Shia News Agency

Yemen: Arms supplied by UK & US killed 87 civilians in just over a year

0
Arms supplied by UK & US

SHAFAQNA-Oxfam found Saudi-led coalition air strikes on civilians in Yemen were carried out in 2021-22 using weapons supplied by US and UK.

In its report, titled Fuelling Violence, Oxfam said the UK has been helping to fuel a renewed “pattern of violence against civilians” in the war-torn country through its arms sales to the coalition.

Between January 2021 and the end of February 2022, Oxfam counted more than 1,700 attacks on civilians in Yemen, a quarter of which were by the coalition solely using weapons supplied by the US and UK.

During this period, Oxfam found that in addition to 87 civilian deaths, the coalition was responsible for 136 injuries, as well as 19 attacks on hospitals, clinics and ambulances and 293 attacks that forced people to flee their homes.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Red Cross report on situation of Yemen in 2023

asadian

Yemen: 900 civilians killed or injured in Saudi raids since April

asadian

World Cup 2022: Yemenis say do not forget about us

asadian

Saudi coalition’s attack kills Yemeni girl in Al-Hudaydah

asadian

Alaraby: Catastrophic living conditions of 23 million Yemenis

asadian

Yemen: Tragedy of children killed by bad medicine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.