Palestine: A group of youths raise Palestine flags in occupied al-Quds

SHAFAQNA-A group of Palestinian youths raised Palestine flags in the streets of Occupied al-Quds , challenging the Israeli Minister of National Security’s decision to remove any Palestinian flag flown in public.

Dozens of Palestinian flags were seen flapping in the streets and alleys of the occupied city.

‘Raise the flag’ hashtag also swept the social media platform in protest against the Israeli racist decision.

Earlier this week, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had ordered the police to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces, the latest in a series of measures by the country’s new government that threatens to escalate tensions in the region.

Source : ABNA