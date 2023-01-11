English
[Photos] Allama ‘Muhammad Hussein Al-Saghir’ passes away at 83

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi scholar, Allama ‘Muhammad Hussein Al-Saghir’ passes away at 83.

Allama Mohammed Hussein Al-Saghir is an Iraqi scholar. He was born in the city of Najaf in 1940. He joined the Scientific Hawza in Najaf in 1952. He received the President Gamal Abdel Nasser Award for Postgraduate Studies at Cairo University. He obtained a PhD degree in literature with an E in 1979, and a professors in 1988. He is one of the most important scientific and intellectual figures in the governorate of Najaf.

Source : ABNA

