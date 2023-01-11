Nigeria: Islamic Movement calls on federal government to release Sheik Zakzaky’s passport

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Movement in Nigeria called on federal government to release Sheik Zakzaky’s passport. They cried out to the federal government to grant their leader total freedom by releasing his passport to allow him to go for proper medical check-ups abroad.

The group under that aegis of Poet Forum under the leadership of the renowned Islamic Scholar converged in Minna, Niger state capital to garner sympathy from the public on why Sheik Zakzaky should be granted total freedom.

Speaking with Journalists at the end of the program, the leader of the delegation, Malam Ahmad Is’hak also known as Ahmad Sapele recalled the ordeal of the Islamic scholar in the hands of the Nigerian military in 2015 that led to the loss of lives of innocent Nigerians including three sons of the Sheik.

“The main reason for holding the program is to create more awareness for the people to see the injustice done by the Nigerian army to the members of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, especially to their leader in 2015 at Zaria where over one thousand armless men, women and children, followers of the Sheik including three of his sons were killed by the Nigerian army.

He said a Court of Law in Kaduna had also acquitted the Sheik of any misdeeds but that his passport is still being withheld thereby denying him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

“In 2021, Kaduna State High Court presided by Justice Gideon Kurada delivered a favorable judgment on “No case submission” filed by the defense lawyers on the case brought against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Shaikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenat who were standing trial for sundry trumped up charges and the Court dismissed and acquitted the Sheikh and his wife but his passport and that of his wife are yet to be released to them.”

Similarly, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Niger state chapter, Malam Ibrahim Khalil, said that the program organized by the Poets of the Islamic movement is to enable the entire nation and the world to have a knowledge of the silent suffering of the Sheik and his family in the past years and therefore called on the government to act swiftly to their demand equity and fairness.

He however called on the followers to continue to embrace peace while the demand for total freedom for their leader is achieved.

Source: IQNA