OIC emergency meeting in Jeddah discusses latest humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will on Wednesday 11 January 2023 at its headquarters in Jeddah hold an emergency meeting of the Executive Committee to discuss the latest developments and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

This is in the light of the recent measures imposed by the de facto Government in Afghanistan by closing down schools and universities to girls and suspending women work in national and international non-government organizations.

The OIC and International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) in previous statements described the move as contrary to the purposes of Islamic law and the consensus of the Ummah.

Source: oic-oci.org

