Canada: Edmonton Islamic Center to celebrate birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)

The celebration will be organized on Friday, January 13, with the participation of the devotees of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), according to the center.

Starting at 7 PM, it will include recitation of Surah Al-Rahman of the Holy Quran, recitation of Samat Supplication, religious speeches and recitation of Salawat-e-Zarrab.

The center has asked those willing to take part in the ceremony to observe the health protocols and avoid taking part in it if they have any symptoms of cold or have had contacts with those diagnosed withCOVID-19.

Friday will be the 20th of the lunar Hijri Month of Jamadi Al-Thani, which marks the birth anniversary of the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). It also marks Mother’s Day and Woman’s Day and is celebrated by Shia Muslims in different countries.

The Imam Hussain (AS) Islamic Society (IHIS) is a Shia Islamic society established by followers of Ahlul-Bayt (AS) in Edmonton. It holds various programs such as weekly prayers and ceremonies for Islamic events such as the holy month of Ramadan, Muharram and Safar.

Source: IQNA