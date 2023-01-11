English
International Shia News Agency

Austria :‘Terrorism’ charges against Muslim academic dropped

0

SHAFAQNA- “Terrorism” charges against an Austrian Muslim academic, Farid Hafez, have been dropped.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Hafez said he was relieved to be no longer living in “limbo” more than two years after officers barged into his two-storey home and pointed their guns at him, his wife and two children.

 

“I never knew if the judges would go ahead and really file charges, which I did not believe [they would] at any point in time,” he said. “But I could also not believe that such a raid could happen.”

Hafez is best known for an annual report on European Islamophobia and is one of the founders of the Austrian Muslim Youth Association.

In addition to “supporting terrorism”, police accused him of crimes including “hostility to the state” and “money laundering”.

Hafez said his study of Islamophobia was “reframed” and cast as a “form of terrorism”.

The charges raised were therefore insubstantial, but he believes building a strong case was never the intention.

“The idea was basically to intimidate and silence any kind of critique vis-a-vis the Austrian discrimination against Muslim people,” Hafez said.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Related posts

Austria: Vienna Police under fire over excessive use of force against teenagers

asadian

New phase of Islamophobia continues to spread globally

asadian

World Cup 2022: Western media coverage unveiled racism & Islamophobia

asadian

Scotland: South Lanarkshire Council pledges to counter Islamophobia

asadian

USA: Stanford’s first-ever course on addressing Islamophobia

asadian

Austria: Muslim families continue to suffer two years after police raid

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.