Austria :‘Terrorism’ charges against Muslim academic dropped

SHAFAQNA- “Terrorism” charges against an Austrian Muslim academic, Farid Hafez, have been dropped.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Hafez said he was relieved to be no longer living in “limbo” more than two years after officers barged into his two-storey home and pointed their guns at him, his wife and two children.

“I never knew if the judges would go ahead and really file charges, which I did not believe [they would] at any point in time,” he said. “But I could also not believe that such a raid could happen.”

Hafez is best known for an annual report on European Islamophobia and is one of the founders of the Austrian Muslim Youth Association.

In addition to “supporting terrorism”, police accused him of crimes including “hostility to the state” and “money laundering”.

Hafez said his study of Islamophobia was “reframed” and cast as a “form of terrorism”.

The charges raised were therefore insubstantial, but he believes building a strong case was never the intention.

“The idea was basically to intimidate and silence any kind of critique vis-a-vis the Austrian discrimination against Muslim people,” Hafez said.