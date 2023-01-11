English
Lebanese parliament to elect new president on Jan. 12

SHAFAQNA-Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has set January 12 for holding a session to elect a new president.

A statement by Berri’s office said the session will be held at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Lawmakers had held 10 sessions but failed to elect a new president to succeed Michel Aoun, who left office on Oct. 31.

Parliamentary blocs, including the Lebanese Forces Party, accuse lawmakers affiliated with the Hezbollah group and its allies of hindering the election of a new president by casting blank ballots.

Hezbollah, for its part, rejects the accusation, saying it seeks a president who “will not stab the resistance in the back,” in reference to Hezbollah itself.

Source: aa

