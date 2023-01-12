Death of 7 children in Yemen due to sever cold

SHAFAQNA- 7 displaced children died in refugee camps due to the severe cold wave in Marib province, Yemen.

A government source in Yemen announced that 7 displaced children died in refugee camps due to the drastic weather condition in Marib province.

According to Sputnik, the executive unit of the refugee camps in Marib has recorded the death of 7 children due to a severe cold wave, since the middle of November 2022.

It is added that these children died in some IDP camps in Marib and IDP camps in Al-Wadi city.

This source pointed out that dozens of displaced families are truly suffering from serious cold

weather beside lack of facilities.

Source: mdeast.news

