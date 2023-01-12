English
International Shia News Agency

Death of 7 children in Yemen due to sever cold

0

SHAFAQNA- 7 displaced children died in refugee camps due to the severe cold wave in Marib province, Yemen.
A government source in Yemen announced that 7 displaced children died in refugee camps due to the drastic weather condition in Marib province.
According to Sputnik, the executive unit of the refugee camps in Marib has recorded the death of 7 children due to a severe cold wave, since the middle of November 2022.
It is added that these children died in some IDP camps in Marib and IDP camps in Al-Wadi city.
This source pointed out that dozens of displaced families are truly suffering from serious cold
weather beside lack of facilities.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shfaqna:

 

Yemen: OXFAM found arms supplied by UK & USA killed civilians

Related posts

Yemen: OXFAM found arms supplied by UK & USA killed civilians

asadian

Red Cross report on situation of Yemen in 2023

asadian

Yemen: 900 civilians killed or injured in Saudi raids since April

asadian

World Cup 2022: Yemenis say do not forget about us

asadian

Saudi coalition’s attack kills Yemeni girl in Al-Hudaydah

asadian

Alaraby: Catastrophic living conditions of 23 million Yemenis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.