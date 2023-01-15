Saudi Arabia: Rate of participation of women in labor market announced

SHAFAQNA- The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia presented a report on the state of the work force and the level of participation of women in the market.

Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the Minister of Human Resources of Saudi Arabia, while attending a conference, announced the participation rate of women in the Saudi labor market is 37%.

Pointing out that this ministry is seeking to strengthen social interactions between the three main elements of production, he added; “In 2022, the number of private sector employees will reach an unprecedented number of 2.2 million people in the history of Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Rajhi continued: “More than 550 thousand workers were hired and 3.8 million contracts were signed in our country last year.” He also announced the rate of amicable settlement of worker-employer disputes in Saudi Arabia was 74% in 2022.

