Hajj Expo 2023: Saudi’s project to “Smart Shrine”

SHAFAQNA- “Abdul-Rahman Al-Sudais”, the head of the affairs of Al-Haram Mosque and Al-Nabi Mosque, at the opening of the “Hajj Expo 2023” meeting and exhibition announced, a plan to launch the “Smart Shrine” project, is being implemented in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Technology.

According to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Al-Sudais said that this project purpose is to achieve a comprehensive digital transformation through the use of technology and the development of software and electronic platforms.

He requested the Saudi Minister of Transportation to produce wagons adapted for the disabled and the elderly community and stated: “We are trying to work with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to brand the products made in Mecca and Medina”.

The head of the affairs of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabi added: “The smart shrine project requires development in the translation technology sector. The development of translation will bring the message of the Two Holy Mosques to the whole world in all languages ​​and will highlight the achievements and actions of Saudi Arabia.

Pointing out that Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” has brought many changes to the Two Holy Mosques, he said, “More than a thousand male and female employees have been recruited in various fields and specialties in more than 200 development and construction departments”.

