“Ukraine war ends in 2023”: International affairs expert

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Regarding the future changes of the Middle East and the world, an international affairs expert told Shafaqna: “The Ukraine war will end in 2023 and the outcome will determine the future of China-Taiwan relations”.

“If Ukraine wins the war and Russia withdraws from Ukraine and a ceasefire is established, the Chinese will not take the risk of invading Taiwan and they will attempt to adopt diplomatic ways toward this issue,” he added.

In an interview with Shafaqna future about the major changes in the new year, Dr. Mirqasem Momeni said: Considering the significant changes in political, economic and military scopes as well as regional changes in 2022, the new year should be considered as an important year.

However, Europeans were afraid of the arrival of winter and cold weather and worried about the damaging effect of Russia sanctions on the situation of the EU countries but we observed that this issue has been solved through management of the European leaders. They took the tool that Russia used against Europe.

