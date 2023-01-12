USA: Interfaith celebration of Martin Luther King in Dearborn First Methodist Church [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- An ceremony for the celebration of Martin Luther King was held with the presence of interfaith guests including Muslim scholars in Dearborn First Methodist Church, Michigan, USA.

In this ceremony Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi, prayed for all nations, for living in unity, peace, justice and enjoying the perfect freedom that only God can give.

“We pray for an end to prejudices in ourselves, and throughout our country and the world; that we will respect all people as precious creation of God; and that racism, sexism, and all other forms of discrimination will be forever banished from our hearts, our societies, and our laws,” the Shia scholar and Head of Islamic House of Wisdom expressed.

The ceremony was hosted by Rev. David Nellist, attended by religious leadership including Minister Louis, Rev. Totty, Bishop Bard, Rev. Zundel, Rev. Gandarilla, Rev. Combs, Rev. Kormann, UMC and DAIN and members of First Methodist Church congregation.