Former Guantanamo detainees challenge US hosting of World Cup 2026

Former Guantanamo detainees

SHAFAQNA-Former Guantanamo Bay detainees have questioned the United States’ suitability as joint-host for the 2026 World Cup.

The US won the bid to host the next tournament alongside Canada and Mexico in 2018, but the decision has faced renewed criticism following the recent Qatar World Cup.

Mansoor Adayfi, a Yemeni citizen who spent 14 years in US captivity and was never charged with a crime, told Middle East Eye that issues currently being raised such as union restrictions, equitable hiring, worker protections, and a commitment to a livable wage were just the tip of the iceberg.”

Source : middleeasteye

