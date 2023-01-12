OIC called on Taliban to review its decision depriving Afghan women of education & employment

SHAFAQNA- The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday (11 Jan 2023) discussed Afghanistan’s deteriorating social and economic situation during a meeting.

The OIC’s executive committee called on the Afghan interim government to review its ban on women working in educational and nongovernment organizations (NGOs). The committee decided to send a second delegation to Afghanistan to convey the OIC’s message on human and women’s rights to the Taliban.

The committee expressed concerns about the decisions of the interim government established by the Taliban in Afghanistan restricting women’s right to attend schools and universities and prohibiting their employment in NGOs.

Source: dailysabah

