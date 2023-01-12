HRW: Massive repression in Saudi Arabia continues

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch announced in its annual report on the state of human rights in Saudi Arabia last year: “The widespread repression under the rule of Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has severely weakened the existing legal reforms.”

This report, which was published today (Thursday), indicates that the Saudi authorities have continued to arrest opponents, intellectuals and human rights activists and have sentenced people to tens of years in prison due to publishing posts on Social Media.

According to this report, “arbitrary actions, including torture, ill-treatment, long-term detention and confiscation of assets without any clear legal procedure, are widespread.”

Human Rights Watch added in its report: “Dozens of human rights defenders and activists in Saudi Arabia are still serving long terms prison due to criticizing the authorities or calling for political and human rights reforms.”

Saudi authorities have increasingly targeted Saudi and non-Saudi social media users for peacefully expressing their desires.

The Human Rights Watch report states that at the same time as the construction of the Neom project in the Tabuk area, the Saudi authorities have forced the evacuation of the Al-Hawaitat tribes from this area in order to create space for the construction.

Saudi authorities still have one of the most restrictive and exploitative support systems for foreign workers in the region, which remain largely unchanged despite recent reforms.

Regarding the war in Yemen, this organization criticized the United States’ provision of billions of dollars in logistical support to the coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia, and added: “The series of coalition attacks on Yemen in January left at least 80 dead.”