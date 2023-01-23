English
International Shia News Agency

[Video] Reviewing Imam Ali (AS) Conference 2022

0
Pre marital dating

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) and approaching the third Imam Ali (AS) Conference, Shafaqna is republishing the video series of the second annual Imam Ali Conference entitled as “Imam Ali (AS) and human values” which was held last year on February 19 and 20, 2022.

The topic of conversation in this program is “Pre marital dating”.

Imam Ali (AS) Conference is an annual virtual event founded by Seyyed M Jawad Qazwini, which brings together top religious speakers and Shia organizations around the world. The third Imam Ali (AS) Conference will be taking place virtually on February 18 and 19, 2023.

Part of a series: Imam Ali Conference 2022

www.shafaqna.com

Read more from Shafaqna:

Video: Imam Ali (AS) and Human Values Conference

Related posts

Video: Imam Ali (AS) and Human Values Conference

asadian

Video: Speakers of Imam Ali (AS) Conference

asadian

“Imam Ali (A.S) & Human Values” Conference to be held Feb. 19-20

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.