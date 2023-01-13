Iranian FM: Iran ready to cooperate with G20

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with the Group of Twenty (G20).

Amirabdollahian attended the Webinar Meeting of the Foreign Ministers with the title of the Voice of the South on Thursday evening and described the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran on important global issues and the influential role of southern countries in the international arena.

Amirabdollahian said that the world is currently facing multi-layered and complex crises besides the prospect of returning COVID-19, conflict, war and terrorism, underdevelopment as well as the consequences of poverty and economic inequality, and at the same time, the conditions of stagnation and inflation, while a number of countries are working on their own unilateral interests instead of cooperating to solve global problems and crises.

Source : IRNA