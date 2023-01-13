Head of Pakistani Senate visits holy shrines in Najaf & Karbala

SHAFAQNA- A high-profile delegation arrived to the holy shrines in the cities of Najaf and Karbala to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood with the clergy in Iraq, the official Islamabad Post newspaper reported.

The newspaper said In a news report translated by the Karbala Center for Studies and Research at the Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine , that “the delegation headed by the head of the Pakistani Senate ,Muhammad Sadiq Sinjrani went first to the holy shrine of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali bin Abi Talib (AS ) in Najaf and from it to the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Al-Abbas (AS), expressing the sincere love and devotion to the Ahlulbayt (AS).

The report Indicated that “Mr. Sinjrani prayed for peace, development and prosperity in his country.”

Source : shiawaves

