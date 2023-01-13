English
International Shia News Agency

Head of Pakistani Senate visits holy shrines in Najaf & Karbala

0
Head of Pakistani Senate

SHAFAQNA- A high-profile delegation arrived to the holy shrines in the cities of Najaf and Karbala to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood with the clergy in Iraq, the official Islamabad Post newspaper reported.
The newspaper said In a news report translated by the Karbala Center for Studies and Research at the Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine , that “the delegation headed by the head of the Pakistani Senate ,Muhammad Sadiq Sinjrani went first to the holy shrine of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali bin Abi Talib (AS ) in Najaf and from it to the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Al-Abbas (AS), expressing the sincere love and devotion to the Ahlulbayt (AS).
The report Indicated that “Mr. Sinjrani prayed for peace, development and prosperity in his country.”

Source : shiawaves

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine prepares to hold ‘Kawthar Al-Isma’ International Festival

asadian

[Photos] Najaf Ashraf: Rainy day at Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine

asadian

Karbala: Students living in USA and Europe meet Sheikh Karbalai [photos]

asadian

Christian Ritscher: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s recommendation is that all victims should enjoy equal importance without hierarchy

asadian

World Federation, Jaffer Family Foundation & UGI collaborate in serving needy

asadian

Iraq: A commercial building burnt completely in Najaf

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.