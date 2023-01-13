English
Thousands of Afghan refugees living in UK hotels

Afghan refugees living in UK hotels

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Afghan citizens who served Britain in its army and other bodies were evacuated with their families from Afghanistan.

Although the majority of more than 21,000 refugees have now been placed in accommodations, almost half of the evacuees are still stuck in hotels. According to the latest figures provided by the Home Office, 9,242 individuals are placed in 63 hotels across the UK, and “around half” are children.

The UK evacuated about 18,000 people, including more than 6,000 British nationals, in the two weeks following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August 2021. But after the evacuation ended, thousands continued to flee the country and applied for the Afghan Citizen’s Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) or Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

