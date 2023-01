SHAFAQNA-“Over 40 per cent of Gazans are now severely food insecure, which means that they are regularly going a day without food,” UNRWA affirmed in a new report.

“After 16 years of a land, air and sea blockade, life in Gaza has become increasingly dire,” UNRWA said.

“The situation has been compounded by repeated cycles of hostilities, heightened tensions and violence, political instability and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source : middleeastmonitor

