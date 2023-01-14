English
Iran’s FM meets with Syrian president in Damascus

SHAFAQNA-The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Saturday.

Amirabdollahian, heading a high-ranking delegation, left the Lebanese capital of Beirut for Damascus to meet with the Syrian officials.

Upon his arrival in Damascus, he was welcomed by his Syrian counterpart Faissal Mekdad.

During his stay in Damascus he will hold talks with his counterpart Faisal Mekdad, and Syrian National Security Adviser Ali Mamlouk.

In Lebanon, Amirabdollahian conferred with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berry, and Secretary General of the Hezbollah Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah among other officials.

