US Muslim advocacy groups raise concerns over congressional committee chair’s anti-Muslim comments

SHAFAQNA- US Muslim advocacy groups are raising concerns over the appointment of Congressman Mark Green to the chair of the House’s Homeland Security Committee, for anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Green, a physician, Iraq War veteran and former GOP state senator in Tennessee, is set to lead the committee after being selected by House Republicans earlier this week.

Muslim organisations, however, have stated the lawmaker is unfit to serve on the committee, given his previous statements on Muslims and the Islamic faith.

Source : middleeasteye

