English
International Shia News Agency

US Muslim advocacy groups raise concerns over congressional committee chair’s anti-Muslim comments

0
US Muslim advocacy groups

SHAFAQNA- US Muslim advocacy groups are raising concerns over the appointment of Congressman Mark Green to the chair of the House’s Homeland Security Committee, for anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Green, a physician, Iraq War veteran and former GOP state senator in Tennessee, is set to lead the committee after being selected by House Republicans earlier this week.

Muslim organisations, however, have stated the lawmaker is unfit to serve on the committee, given his previous statements on Muslims and the Islamic faith.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Georgia Muslims seek more political engagement

asadian

USA: Study finds Muslims report more religion-based harassment to police

asadian

Hijabi US Muslim basketball star inspires younger generations

asadian

Wearing Hijab truly empowering: US Muslim convert

asadian

Biden won. What does it mean for American Muslims?

asadian

What are US Muslim community’s main challenges?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.