SHAFAQNA- Left-wing Israeli activists participated alongside Palestinian activists in raising the Palestinian flag during a demonstration in Jerusalem. The Israeli and Palestinian activists defied directives issued by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

For years, Israeli and Palestinian activists have been organising Friday demonstrations to protest the evacuation of Palestinian homes in Sheikh Jarrah to replace them with Israeli settlers.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

