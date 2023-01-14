EU: Migrant entry numbers hit six-year high in 2022

SHAFAQNA- Migrants made nearly 330,000 attempts to enter the European Union (EU) without a permit last year – the highest number since 2016, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) said on Friday (13 Jan 2023).



The EU’s Frontex agency confirmed that nearly half of the attempts made in 2022 were made overland through the Western Balkans, according to its “preliminary calculations”. Regardless of the route of entry, Syrians, Afghans, and Tunisians together accounted for nearly 47 per cent of border crossing attempts.

Source: middleeastmonitor

