Iran’s FM: Talks with Saudis could restore ties

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has expressed hope that diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh could be restored through dialogue between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in January 2016 . Amir-Abdollahian told a news conference in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Friday (13 Jan 2023) that he hoped “diplomatic missions or embassies in Tehran and Riyadh will reopen within the framework of dialogue that should continue between the two countries”.”

Source: aljazeera