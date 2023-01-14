English
International Shia News Agency

Dubai: Construction of first mosque with 3D printing technology

0

SHAFAQNA- The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charity in Dubai announced the construction of the first mosque with 3D printing technology in this emirate.

This mosque is being built with 3D printing technology with the capacity of 600 worshipers, and only 3 workers are involved in its construction.

Ali Al-Halyan Al-Suwaidi, the head of the department’s engineering department, said that this project is currently designing and its construction will begin next October and will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

He said that the printing of the walls of the mosque is done at the speed of 20 cm per second and the area of ​​this mosque is 2 thousand square feet.

He emphasized that in this building, a kind of special cement that is suitable for the 3D printer will be used.

Al Suwaidi added that the cost of this mosque is 30 percent more than the construction of a normal building because it is the first time that such a project is implemented in this volume.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

World Cup 2022: Dubai properties capitalise on short-term rentals

 

Related posts

Muslims ask UN for help to build Mosque in South Korea’s Daegu

asadian

Libya: Great Mosque of Tripoli [Photos]

asadian

England: Donations collected to repair vandalized Mosque at Sparkhill

asadian

Netherlands: Amsterdam Mosque opens its doors to thousands of non-Muslim

asadian

England: Mosque offering free meals amid economic crisis

asadian

USA: First Mosque In Northern Mississippi

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.