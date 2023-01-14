Dubai: Construction of first mosque with 3D printing technology

SHAFAQNA- The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charity in Dubai announced the construction of the first mosque with 3D printing technology in this emirate.

This mosque is being built with 3D printing technology with the capacity of 600 worshipers, and only 3 workers are involved in its construction.

Ali Al-Halyan Al-Suwaidi, the head of the department’s engineering department, said that this project is currently designing and its construction will begin next October and will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

He said that the printing of the walls of the mosque is done at the speed of 20 cm per second and the area of ​​this mosque is 2 thousand square feet.

He emphasized that in this building, a kind of special cement that is suitable for the 3D printer will be used.

Al Suwaidi added that the cost of this mosque is 30 percent more than the construction of a normal building because it is the first time that such a project is implemented in this volume.

Source: mdeast.news

