Successful separation of conjoined Iraqi twins in Saudi Arabia

An expert medical team at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Riyadh reported a successful operation of separating conjoined Iraqi twins.

According to the official news agency of Iraq (WAA), Abdullah al-Rabi’a, the head of the medical team at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Saudi Arabia, said that the surgery to separate these conjoined Iraqi twins, whose names are Omar and Ali, was done successfully.

He said that this surgery was performed in 6 stages for 11 hours and the success rate of the operation was 70% because their adhesions were in the chest and abdomen area and their intestines and gall bladder were shared.

He added that these two children are currently undergoing cosmetic surgery in order to remove the effects of surgery on their skin.

This operation took place under a supervision of a medical team including 27 doctors, nurses and consultants at the specialized hospital of King Abdulaziz Hospital Complex in Riyadh.

