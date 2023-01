SHAFAQNA- The 89th session of weekly webinar on parenting is on 14th January 2023 at 6pm London time on the topic : “The Role of Irfan in Training Children” delivered by Dr. Mohammad Meftah and released on Islamic Centre of England.

https://www.youtube.com/live/3id1Z3Q7UI4?feature=share

www.shafaqna.com