English
International Shia News Agency

UN’s Security Council calls for ‘immediate reversal’ of all measures against women in Afghanistan

0
UN security Council

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Security Council in a meeting held behind closed doors asked Taleban to immediately reverse all restrictions on the work and education of women in Afghanistan.

A statement issued after the meeting says Taleban should uphold its commitments to Afghan women and girls. Speaking at the meeting, the Permanent Representative of Japan to the UN, Kimihiro Ishikane said that full and equal participation of women is essential in Afghanistan for achieving an inclusive political dialogue.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK: Thousands of Afghan refugees living in hotels

asadian

OIC called on Taliban to review its decision depriving Afghan women of education & employment

asadian

OIC emergency meeting in Jeddah discusses latest humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan: Some shops run by women closed in Balkh

asadian

UK: Prince Harry reveals he killed 25 people in Afghanistan

asadian

UN’s Security Council stresses Al-Aqsa status quo but takes no action

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.