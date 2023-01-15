UN’s Security Council calls for ‘immediate reversal’ of all measures against women in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Security Council in a meeting held behind closed doors asked Taleban to immediately reverse all restrictions on the work and education of women in Afghanistan.

A statement issued after the meeting says Taleban should uphold its commitments to Afghan women and girls. Speaking at the meeting, the Permanent Representative of Japan to the UN, Kimihiro Ishikane said that full and equal participation of women is essential in Afghanistan for achieving an inclusive political dialogue.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com