Karbala: Second Kawthar Al-Isma International Cultural Festival Kicks Off

SHAFAQNA- The activities of the Second Kawthar Al-Isma International Cultural Festival kicked off at the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), on Friday (13 January 2023) in the presence of religious and academic personalities from inside and outside Iraq.

Ali Kadhim Sultan, Head of the festival’s preparatory committee, said: “The General Secretariat of the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine is holding the Kawthar Al-Isma Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima Al-Zahraa (SA).”

