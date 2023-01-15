English
International Shia News Agency

Karbala: Second Kawthar Al-Isma International Cultural Festival Kicks Off

0
Kawthar Al-Isma International Cultural Festival

SHAFAQNA- The activities of the Second Kawthar Al-Isma International Cultural Festival kicked off at the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), on Friday (13 January 2023) in the presence of religious and academic personalities from inside and outside Iraq.

Ali Kadhim Sultan, Head of the festival’s preparatory committee, said: “The General Secretariat of the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine is holding the Kawthar Al-Isma Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima Al-Zahraa (SA).”

Source: imhussain

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: Head of Pakistani Senate visits holy shrines in Najaf & Karbala

asadian

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine prepares to hold ‘Kawthar Al-Isma’ International Festival

asadian

Karbala: Students living in USA and Europe meet Sheikh Karbalai [photos]

asadian

UN’s Representative in Iraq Visited Karbala [Photos]

asadian

Karbala: UN’s Official praises projects of Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine for vulnerable groups

asadian

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine continues to complete homeless shelter project

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.