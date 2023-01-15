London: 5 people including 2 children injured in shooting

SHAFAQNA- Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday (14 Jan 2023) after shots were fired from a moving vehicle in central London.

The incident took place at 1.29 p.m. local time in the vicinity of St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road where a funeral was taking place in Euston. Police responded with medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Metropolitan Police said three women — aged 48, 54 and 41 — were taken to a central hospital where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening. A seven-year-old girl remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 12-year-old girl with a minor leg injury was discharged.

Source: aa

