Pope: Be free from attachments, make way for the Lord

” service involves gratuitousness, taking care of others without benefit for oneself and can become secondary when we grow attached to our own wishes”. The Pope said, we can cultivate the virtue of stepping aside at the right time and so bear witness that Jesus is the point of reference in our lives.

“To step aside, to learn to take one’s leave: I have completed this mission, I have had this meeting, I will step aside and leave room to the Lord. To learn to step aside, not to take something for ourselves in recompense.”

The Pope added. Knowing when to step aside, freeing oneself from possible attachments of our own ego and wishes, is challenging, he admitted, but essential as the decisive step “to grow in the spirit of service.”

“May Mary, the servant of the Lord, help us to be free from attachments, to make way for the Lord and to give space to others.” Following the Angelus, Pope Francis asked everyone to remember the suffering people of Ukraine.