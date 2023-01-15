Pope: Be free from attachments, make way for the Lord

SHAFAQNA- In his customary address before leading the Sunday (15 Jan 2023) Angelus prayer in Saint Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said that to make way for the Lord in our lives , we need to break free of any personal attachments .
” service involves gratuitousness, taking care of others without benefit for oneself and can become secondary when we grow attached to our own wishes”. The Pope said, we can cultivate the virtue of stepping aside at the right time and so bear witness that Jesus is the point of reference in our lives.
The Pope added. Knowing when to step aside, freeing oneself from possible attachments of our own ego and wishes, is challenging, he admitted, but essential as the decisive step “to grow in the spirit of service.”