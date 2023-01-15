English
International Shia News Agency

Pope: Be free from attachments, make way for the Lord

0
Pope Francis: Those who wage war forget humanity

SHAFAQNA- In his customary address before leading the Sunday (15 Jan 2023) Angelus prayer in Saint Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said that to make way for the Lord in our lives , we need to break free of any personal attachments .

” service involves gratuitousness, taking care of others without benefit for oneself and can become secondary when we grow attached to our own wishes”. The Pope said, we can cultivate the virtue of stepping aside at the right time and so bear witness that Jesus is the point of reference in our lives.

“To step aside, to learn to take one’s leave: I have completed this mission, I have had this meeting, I will step aside and leave room to the Lord. To learn to step aside, not to take something for ourselves in recompense.”

The Pope added. Knowing when to step aside, freeing oneself from possible attachments of our own ego and wishes, is challenging, he admitted, but essential as the decisive step “to grow in the spirit of service.”

“May Mary, the servant of the Lord, help us to be free from attachments, to make way for the Lord and to give space to others.” Following the Angelus, Pope Francis asked everyone to remember the suffering people of Ukraine.

“Brothers and sisters, let us not forget the battered people of Ukraine who are suffering so much. Let us stay close to them with our thoughts, with our help, and with our prayers.”

Source: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope expressed concern about stalemate in negotiations over Iran nuclear agreement

asadian

Vatican: Pope calls for end to Ukraine war in Christmas message

asadian

UN’s High Representative statement after meeting with The Grand Ayatollah Sistani

asadian

Pope: Migrant deaths unacceptable

asadian

Pope: Vatican will do everything possible to put an end to Ukraine conflict

asadian

Bahrain Mirror: Pope entered Bahrain’s history forever

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.