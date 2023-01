SHAFAQNA- German police on Saturday (14 Jan 2023) clashed with anti-coal activists at a protest camp in the abandoned western village of Lutzerath. Baton-wielding police used pepper spray and water guns to disperse the mainly masked protesters, who braved rain and strong winds.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries, as the situation did calm down later in the evening, according to police. Anti-coal activists expressed dismay at the crackdown in Lutzerath.

Source: aa

