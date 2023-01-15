Foreignpolicy: Biden is about to have his hands full in West Asia

SHAFAQNA- Foreignpolicy wrote that Joe Biden may soon have his hands full with smaller yet determined regional powers in West Asia (Middle East) eager to advance their own interests and unwilling to play by USA’s rules.

Biden may have a harder time avoiding the Middle East in 2023 and beyond, though. The USA’s administration’s top foreign-policy priorities remain Russia’s war against Ukraine and a rising China.

For most of his first two years in office, USA’s President Joe Biden has been extremely fortunate to have avoided sustained entanglement with the Middle East, a place where more often than not, USA’s foreign-policy ideas—good and bad—have gone to die.

Source: foreignpolicy