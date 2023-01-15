English
International Shia News Agency

Foreignpolicy: Biden is about to have his hands full in West Asia

0
Biden

SHAFAQNA- Foreignpolicy wrote that Joe Biden may soon have his hands full with smaller yet determined regional powers in West Asia (Middle East) eager to advance their own interests and unwilling to play by USA’s rules.

Biden may have a harder time avoiding the Middle East in 2023 and beyond, though. The USA’s administration’s top foreign-policy priorities remain Russia’s war against Ukraine and a rising China.

For most of his first two years in office, USA’s President Joe Biden has been extremely fortunate to have avoided sustained entanglement with the Middle East, a place where more often than not, USA’s foreign-policy ideas—good and bad—have gone to die.

Source: foreignpolicy

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Resonance Consultancy: Doha one of the world’s best cities to live

asadian

MEE: Middle East’s year of pragmatism over politics

asadian

London: Arabic bookshop to close after 45 years

asadian

Saudis constructs largest solar power plant of ME in Mecca

asadian

World Cup 2022: Fans forget supposed political divisions across Middle East & North Africa

asadian

Apple to set up Middle East distribution hub in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.