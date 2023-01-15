Saudis announce number of pilgrims for this year

SHAFAQNA- Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced that the number of pilgrims has increased this year and will return to the pre-Coronavirus levels.

Amr Almaddah, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, announced that the number of pilgrims this year will be determined in proportion to one thousand people of the Saudi population. He added that the number of pilgrims this year will be 1.8 million, of which 200,000 are from Saudi Arabia.

This Saudi official emphasized that this year’s Hajj will be held at full capacity, and the number of pilgrims will return to the number before the spread of the Coronavirus, and the condition of vaccination and age has been removed. Earlier, Saudi Arabia had announced the cancellation of all Corona restrictions in this year’s Hajj.

Source: Shafaqna Persian