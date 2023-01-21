Study finds religious violence enhances anxiety among Muslims and Jews

SHAFAQNA- Results of a new study in the USA shows religious violence enhances anxiety among Muslims and Jews, even though they have never been targeted personally.

Based on a new study from Rice University and West Virginia University, fear of hate crime becomes very important for Jews and Muslims, even though they have never been targeted personally. Researchers through the use of data from the 2019 edition of the nationally representative Experiences with Religious Discrimination Study survey discovered that Jews and Muslims were most probably to express fear of being targeted.

Chris Scheitle, a professor of sociology at West Virginia University and the study’s lead author said that fear of hate crime victimization of some individuals is the result of historical and latest trauma experienced by religious peers.

Such concerns were to some extent explained by individuals’ personal experiences with being discriminated against as well as their knowledge of discrimination against close friends, family and outward symbols of their religion.

Co-author Elaine Howard Ecklund, director of Rice’s Boniuk Institute for the Study and Advancement of Religious Tolerance said that they attribute this fear to the profound culture of antisemitism and Islamophobia within the U.S. and violence that can be attributed to that culture and also collective memory of historical victimization based on religion for Muslim and Jewish communities.

Source: Rice University

www.shafaqna.com