Study finds higher religiosity correlated with lower food waste

SHAFAQNA- A study in Lebanon shows the higher religiosity scores is correlated with lower food waste.

Dining habits of almost 1,000 restaurant patrons across Greater Beirut were explored in a survey. Interviews about dining habits were carried out with the patrons.

The findings showed that Christian diners in comparison with Druze and Muslim diners wasted the least amount of food, whether the food was Lebanese or not.

The researchers maintained that the higher religiosity scores correlated with lower food waste. They believe that to reduce food waste, religious-based messages can be communicated to stimulate religious beliefs through physical spaces and rituals of mosques and churches.

Source: Green Queen Media

