Humanitarian crisis: 2.2 million Yemeni children suffer from severe malnutrition

SHAFAQNA- 2.2 million Yemeni children suffer from severe malnutrition.

According to the United Nations reports, more than 23.4 million people (about three-quarters of Yemen’s population), including 12.9 million Yemeni children, are in need of humanitarian aid, and about 2.2 million children are severely malnourished.

Meanwhile, Yemen imports more than 90% of its basic needs from the other countries; This has doubled the problems of Yemen due to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the increase in the price of goods.

In this regard, UNICEF announced that 540,000 Yemeni children under the age of 5, suffer from severe malnutrition, and more than 17.8 million Yemenis, including 9.2 million children, do not have access to clean water and medical services.

Doctors Without Borders’ association listed 5 reasons for the increase in the average malnutrition among Yemeni children, which are: the decrease in the ability of Yemeni citizens to pay for food, the difficulty of accessing basic medical services, poverty and unstable living conditions, the lack of medical and treatment awareness and lack of humanitarian aid.

On December 29th, Children’s Rescue Organization announced that Yemen’s place is the second out of 8 that suffers from lack of food security, and the number of people suffering from malnutrition in this country has increased from 3.6 million to 6 in the past two years, which means that we have seen 66% increase in the number of people.

According to the latest statistics of the United Nations, the number of children who have been victim of the war in Yemen (killed and wounded) since 2015 has reached 11,000 children, and more than 3,700 children have lost their lives, that is 4 children each day.

UNICEF has announced that it needs 484.4 million dollars to compensate for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen this year.

