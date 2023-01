SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani supported the presence of USA’s troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Referring to the USA and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in countering Islamic State but largely stay out of combat, Sudani said that the foreign forces are still needed. “Elimination of ISIS needs some more time,” he said.

Source: reuters