Afghanistan: 16 Dead amid severe cold wave

SHAFAQNA-At least 16 people died in four different provinces in the past four days as a result of the severe cold wave in Afghanistan.
According to the State Ministry for Disaster Management, these deaths happened in Badghis, Nimroz, Faryab, and Ghazni provinces. More than 3,000 cattle also died due to exposure to the cold weather.

“People are having a lot of problems due to freezing weather in the country,” said Mullah Jan Sayeq, director of Risk Reduction of the State Ministry for Disaster Management.

