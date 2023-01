SHAFAQNA-The number of drug shortages at pharmacies in the Netherlands in 2022 rose 50% from the previous year to a record high, according to a recent report by the pharmacist organization KNMP.



The report, published Saturday, showed that 1,514 shortages were recorded in the past year compared to 1,007 in 2021.

The average duration of a drug shortage in 2022 was 91 days and 57% of the shortages were resolved within 10 weeks, it said.

