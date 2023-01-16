Ulyanov: JCPOA revival to reduce regional tensions

SHAFAQNA- Permanent Ambassador of Russia to Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said finalizing the JCPOA negotiations is a factor that will decrease tensions in the region.

Writing a tweet about the JCPOA, the Permanent Ambassador of Russia Mikhail Ulyanov said that the best way to prevent the emergence of tensions in the region is to finalize the nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Progress in nuclear negotiations and the revival of the JCPOA can decrease the level of tensions in the region and open the path for further dialogues aimed at boosting regional security, he added.

Source: IRNA

