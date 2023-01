SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, called for serious negotiations with Turkey and Iran to ensure fair water shares for Iraq.

Rashid stressed the need to ensure fair water shares for Iraq from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, and to coordinate with Turkey and Iran through serious negotiations to reach solutions that guarantee just water shares for all, the statement elaborated.”

Source: iraqinews

