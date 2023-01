SHAFAQNA- The 95th session of weekly webinar on “Islam & Contemporary Issues” titled: “Morality and Religion (Part 4_ ” presented by Dr Hossein Latifi and released on 16th January 2023 by Islamic Center of England.

https://www.youtube.com/live/sD5OE-bNkSU?feature=share

Part of a series:

Weekly webinar on Islam & Contemporary Issues

www.shafaqna.com